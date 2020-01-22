  1. Home
Quentin Tarantino wants to prioritise his personal life over career

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 10:22:41 IST

Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino now wants to focus on being a dad.

The 56-year-old filmmaker's wife Daniella Pick is pregnant with the couple's first child, and Tarantino feels it is high time to prioritise his personal life over career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Also Read: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' bags best picture award

In an interview with the website Popcorn, Tarantino said: "I kind of feel this is the time for the third act (of my life) to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband.

"I wouldn't be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody and become a little bit more of a man of letters."

Tarantino, who is known for genre-bending films such as "Reservoir Dogs", "Pulp Fiction" and "Django Unchained", feels he has had his time in Hollywood.

"I guess I do feel that directing is a young man's game. I do feel that cinema is changing and I'm a little bit part of the old guard," he said.

