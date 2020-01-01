R. Parthiban's next to be Asia's first single-shot film

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Popular actor-filmmaker Radhakrishnan Parthiban on Wednesday announced that his upcoming Tamil directorial venture "Iravin Nizhal" will be Asias first single shot film.

On the occasion of New Year, Parthiban announced his next project with a poster. Amongst the first few of its kind in the world, "Iravin Nizhal" will be Asia's first single-shot feature film.

No other details regarding the project have been revealed yet. However, it is already known that Parthiban will also play the leading role.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, "Iravin Nizhal" will go on the floors early next year.

Parthiban's last directorial venture was the critically acclaimed Tamil thriller "Oththa Seruppu Size 7", in which he featured as the only character in the film's frame.

On the acting front, Parthiban was recently signed to play a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil magnum opus "Ponniyin Selvan". However, he opted out of the project due to his directorial commitments.

IANS

