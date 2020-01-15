  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rachel Brosnahan has 'fused ribs'

Rachel Brosnahan has 'fused ribs'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Jan 2020 16:20:13 IST

New York, Jan 15 (IANS) Actress Rachel Brosnahan's corset for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has caused some of her ribs to fuse together.

Speaking on "The Late Late Show", Brosnahan said: "We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can't really take very many breaths. I think I wasn't breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained, and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit...

"And I can't take super deep breaths anymore. It's really fine guys. Champagne problems".

Although she's been left with an injury, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" has bagged Brosnahan numerous awards - including a Golden Globe and an Emmy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

However, she doesn't have much room in her New York City apartment so to make space for her awards she has put them on her "toilet shelf", but she thinks it's a good spot for her visitors because they can take photographs with the gongs in private.

--IANS

dc/bg

NewsBillie Eilish excited to perform 'Bond' theme song

Billie Eilish excited to perform 'Bond' theme song

NewsPriyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to collaborate with Russo brothers

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to collaborate with Russo brothers

News'Go Goa Gone' sequel gets a release date

'Go Goa Gone' sequel gets a release date

NewsJawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is all praises for Tabu

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan is all praises for Tabu

NewsCODE M: This Army Day witness the true spirit of being an army officer with Jennifer Winget

CODE M: This Army Day witness the true spirit of being an army officer with Jennifer Winget

NewsDemi Lovato announces major comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato announces major comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hypnotize' by Ishaan Khan

Song Lyrics of 'Hypnotize' by Ishaan Khan

NewsBradley Cooper honoured to be a part of 'Joker' team

Bradley Cooper honoured to be a part of 'Joker' team

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of NA JA TU by Dhvani Bhanushali

Song Lyrics of NA JA TU by Dhvani Bhanushali