Rachel Skarsten: Sometimes it's fun to go bonkers

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Actress Rachel Skarsten feels playing an antagonist is fun, and says sometimes it's "just really fun to go totally bonkers".

The actress essays role of Alice in "Batwoman".

When the actress was approached for the character, she didn't know much about it. She read her lines, and thought: "Whoever this is, she's so crazy that I love her".

Asked how much crazy is too crazy for her character, she said: "It is so much fun to play a character that you can really make a meal out of it, and all of the writers give me such sort of wonderful, brilliant, crazy, off the wall things to say."

"One minute she's making perfect sense, then she's quoting 'Alice in Wonderland' and then she's throwing someone off a building. And so that's been so much fun to do. I think the best crazy is that it's also grounded in a really solid reality. I think it makes the crazy part even more crazy when you have someone that you're talking to and they're so incredibly normal and then, boom, they switch on a dime. To me, it's very concerning and crazy. So I'm trying to do that with Alice. But at the same time, sometimes it's just really fun to go totally bonkers," she added.

The show is aired in India on Colors Infinity.

--IANS

sug/vnc