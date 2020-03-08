  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rachita Arora happy over giving music in 'Kaamyaab'

Rachita Arora happy over giving music in 'Kaamyaab'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 19:46:14 IST

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Music Director Rachita Arora is super happy to create the songs for the latest release "Kaamyaab", starring versatile actor Sanjay Mishra.

"The music of 'Kaamyaab' is very poetic and melancholic. The story is very different from other movies...so the songs also had to be different. It's a beautiful film which is very close to my heart and songs have been created in the same way. SO I created the songs as per the storyline," Rachita said.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has presented the movie, which is directed by Hardik Mehta. The film deals with with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema.

It also features Deepak Dobriyal.

--IANS

sim/rt

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

News83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

NewsTejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Tejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

NewsJanhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

NewsGood start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

Good start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

NewsSanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Fashion & LifestyleFringe Hairstyle: Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma and others sporting a fringe hairstyle

Fringe Hairstyle: Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma and others sporting a fringe hairstyle

FeatureCan "Corona" help Film Industry?

Can "Corona" help Film Industry?

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah