Radhika Apte gets nostalgic as 'Badlapur' clocks 5 years

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 20:27:06 IST

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) "Badlapur", an action-thriller, has completed five years since it was released, and its actress Radhika Apte is super nostalgic.

Reminiscing about working with Sriram Raghavan, who helmed the film, Radhika said: "I think Sriram has a very peculiar eye about thrillers like no one else does, he is one of the most passionate people I have met, I mean he watches cinema, everything that is made available to him.

"He believes in actors a lot, if you see, the smallest parts of his films are cast really well you know, he fills his films with good actors. I absolutely love working with him because he gives so much space to the actors and it's a great collaboration, he has immense clarity about what he wants."

Released in 2015, "Badlapur" featured Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

