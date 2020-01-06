  1. Home
Radhika Apte
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Jan 2020 15:00:46 IST

Radhika Apte, also known as the Queen of OTT looks modish on the cover of a leading magazine. She made a go-to look effortless. Radhika always chooses the path which is less traveled, and hence she aced the simple look elegantly.

The combo of cyan-Aquarius with Grey combat colour suits the best with her minimal makeup look. She carried herself in an uncomplicated way. The floral print on her coat with matte nail colour makes it look complete get-up.

Indie star Radhika was nominated for her Lust stories in Emmy's and the camaraderie she shares with her director Anurag Kashyap is remarkable. The actress will next be seen in Apple TV's upcoming project titled 'Shantaram'.  

As the cover states Digital Darling, she surely does justice over it, as she has proved herself being the digital darling with her phenomenal performances in Sacred Games, Lust Stories Ghoul etc. She is known for her OmniPresence in OTT medium, and her fans are missing her a lot. The actress has been gracing covers of magazines and every time she does, she takes the internet by a storm.

Radhika will also star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Raat Akeli Hai'. The actress has already completed the Lucknow schedule of the film and fans are looking forward to getting bowled over her exemplary performance.

