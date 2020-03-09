Every time Radhika Apte graces the cover of a magazine she gives major fashion goals and this time is no different. The actress recently featured on the cover of yet another leading magazine and looks flawless as ever in a black ruffled mini dress.

Taking to her social media, Radhika shared the cover with the caption, "Thank you @fhmindia" The actress is often referred to as the face OTT in India and is the first name that pops into ones head when thinking of mainstream actors who have created their mark in OTT as well.

Radhika Apte is also all set to make her directorial debut with Sleepwalkers. The actress has built her fanbase from scratch and has always focused on quality content and delivered a better project every passing day.

On the work front, Radhika will next be seen in Raat Akeli Hai with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.