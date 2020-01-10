Indie star Radhika Apte has always carved herself according to the role she has done. In the same way, she has always slayed every look she donned whether it's ethnic or western. Here's proof!

In her first ethnic look, Radhika Apte has ensemble in a sharp neckline kurta that featured half sleeves and flared hem, Teaming up it with draped bottoms and a swept dupatta which was perfectly coiled around her neck. The attire was detailed by floral accents and was multi-hued.

The actress looks all classy and elegant in her second western outfit where she is wearing an edgy-V cut orange top with a black netted skirt with blue and white borders on it.

All suited up in her third classy wear, Radhika looks chic in her formal black fit trouser with white shirt, A perfect color combination!

Her boho look is hard to miss where Radhika is wearing a black and white floral Saree paired up with an absolutely gorgeous pair of earrings and an exquisite neckpiece. Her smile and a black bindi totally complete her proper nari look!

Her last look where she is wearing her a golden ethnic gown with holes in it is giving a proper old classy look. It has been properly detailed with the floral stitching on it.



Undoubtedly, Radhika Apte’s choices are unique and classy about which we fans are always excited to see her in new avatar.



Radhika Apte has made an irreplaceable place in the digital world for herself and is often called the ‘OTT Queen’. The actress is surely adored and loved for her promising body of her work as well as her presence.



On the work front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in the film ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow. Fans can’t wait to see what she has to offer with these new exciting projects and roles.