Radhika Apte talks about the importance of masks

The pandemic has affected not just one city or one nation but the entire world and its people. It’s important to cleanse the entire virus from its root or it would affect the entire mankind. Radhika Apte has some tips for everyone to stay at home and how awareness plays an important role.

Talking about masks, Radhika says, "Masks have become the new wellness staple and rightly so. They are the essentials at a time when the pandemic is out, at its peak. And, if they are not yet? We should consider it one."

Adding some light about the current situation the actress adds, "With the current scenario, we must not forget that it would take a long time to cleanse the entire world off this virus. So, first and foremost, we should not panic and stay in."

Talking about how awareness plays a vital role in the current situation, Radhika adds, "Awareness is one more important thing with all kinds of news doing the rounds. We all must support each other during these months of distress and these little steps would definitely bring us back, the good old days. I hope and wish that everyone is safe and staying at home.”

Radhika has very clearly explained how until the entire mankind doesn't unite as one, the virus cannot be gotten rid of. Radhika shares how exactly we all can fight the virus, together.

On the work front, Radhika will be seen next in Raat Akeli Hai. Radhika never leaves a chance to explore in whatever way she can and always serves as an inspiration to many.