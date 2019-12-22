Raftaar criticises Citizenship Amendment Act during gig

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Dec 2019 16:04:09 IST

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Rapper Raftaar has opened his show here by strongly criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying "No one will leave this country".

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian refugees from the neighbouring countries -- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Amid the anti-CAA protest in India, Raftaar said on stage onm Saturday: "You can't ask me my religion when I come on stage to perform. Today I am being asked my religion to stay in this country. Everyone is like my brother and sister. And I am standing with them. No one will leave this country. Yeh Desh kisi ke baap ka nahi hai. We are one and here to enjoy, so let's begin the party."

The audience roared in his support as he started his performance with the song "Dilli wali baatcheet". His show was part of the Bollywood Music Project.

