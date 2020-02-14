Raghav Sachar collaborates with visually impaired musicians

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 19:48:31 IST

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) On Valentine's Day, singer-composer Raghav Sachar has come up with a soulful melody, which has been created in collaboration with visually-impaired musicians.

"Music has been a passion of mine for years and working with these visually impaired, young and restless musicians -- Veer and Sachin -- was surreal. Their knowledge, understanding and love for music inspired me. This Valentine's Day, I'm looking forward to celebrate love, passion and the restlessness to achieve more," Raghav said.

In the video, Raghav along with visually impaired students Veer Mulraj and Sachin Patil, can be seen working together on the tune.

Raghav Sachar has worked on several Bollywood films like "Kabul Express", "One Two three", "Salaam Namaste", "Parineeta" and "Kaal".

