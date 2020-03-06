Rahul Dev dons new avatar in jailbreak web series

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 21:07:53 IST

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev essays a totally new avatar in the web series "Operation Parindey" that accounts the story of one of the most daredevil jailbreaks in India.

Rahul plays Monty Singh, a smooth talker with an astute mind, who is the master strategist behind the jailbreak.

On his preparation for the role, Rahul said: "The backdrop of Punjab helped me improvise my scenes, both in terms of look and the Punjabi lingo. I had absolutely enjoyed the script narration given by (director) Sanjay Gadvi and after some research, lent my best to the role."

About his current phase in career, he added: "I am enjoying my current journey, both on the film and OTT platforms. A lot has changed in the choice of subjects, resulting in very diverse and creative work. The creative growth in cinema and OTT platforms over the last few years is responsible for better products."

"Operation Parindey" streams on Zee5 Original march 7 onwards.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

