Rahul Dev-starrer 'Operation Parindey' is daring jailbreak drama

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev, who will be seen in a complete different avatar in the upcoming film "Operation Parindey", is eagerly awaiting for the launch of the drama.

"Operation Parindey" showcases the story of one of the most daring jailbreaks in India.

"The script on a writing level, and the premise, I thought it was very interesting. It is like a 'Prison Break' drama which unfolds over 24 hours. A man on the run with a cop on chase. both trying to outwit each other. My character of Monty Singh has depth, he is believable and was subtle to perform.

"From a creative point of view, what I really like is that it avoids the cliche's in which characters are presented. screaming, shouting and making big eyes was a no. There is a sense of maturity in the character," he shared.

The show's trailer is already out. It begins with a power-packed dialogue by Rahul Dev and dives straight into the jail break and the chase. It also gives viewers a sneak peak into how the jail-break was meticulously planned and the grave situation which arose while the prisoners were on the loose.

"Operation Parindey" is directed by Sanjay Gadhvi. It will premiere on February 28 on ZEE5. It also stars Amit Sadh in pivotal role.

--IANS

sim/vnc