  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rahul Dev to put on 3 kilos of muscle for next film

Rahul Dev to put on 3 kilos of muscle for next film

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 08:10:46 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Rahul Dev is set to add on three kilos of muscle for an upcoming project.

He is currently seen in the web series "Who's Your Daddy?"

"I am loving the response being given to 'Who's Your Daddy?' It's hilarious and people are enjoying it. It's wonderful to make people smile during these times," said Rahul.

"For my next, I have to look a bit shredded. I can't reveal much about the character. I need to put on 3 kg of muscle with no gym to support the physical metamorphosis. I am lucky to go through physical transformations for different roles in my career, so instinctively relying on past experience," he added.

He is waiting for the coronavirus pandemic "to be over, for normalcy to return with God's grace and resume work".

"Till then, I hope everyone stays safe and the world collectively survives coronavirus," he added.

--IANS

nn/vnc/pgh/

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs