  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Jan 2020 12:58:12 IST

Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, passed away following a long battle with cancer, early on Tuesday.

The Kapoor clan and the Bachchan family made the announcement via social media on Tuesday.

Also Read: '83' poster: Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

Nanda breathed her last around 1.15 a.m.

The sister of Kapoor actor-brothers Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv, she was married to the former Escorts Group Chairman Rajan Nanda, who passed away two years ago.

She is survived her son Nikhil Nanda, daughter Natasha and grandchildren, besides the large Kapoor family.

Related Topics

NewsWhat makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother?

What makes Amitabh Bachchan miss his mother?

NewsMeet Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rule Breakers' from Street Dancer 3D!

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'Rule Breakers' from Street Dancer 3D!

NewsWill Smith pays surprise visit to a retiring receptionist

Will Smith pays surprise visit to a retiring receptionist

News'83' poster: Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

'83' poster: Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma

NewsCamila Cabello feels nostalgic on 2nd anniversary of her debut solo album

Camila Cabello feels nostalgic on 2nd anniversary of her debut solo album

NewsNatasa Stankovic shares 'beach' picture with Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic shares 'beach' picture with Hardik Pandya

NewsNo Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish to become the youngest artist to record James Bond song

Feature20 years of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai: These Romantic songs from the movie will remind you of your love

20 years of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai: These Romantic songs from the movie will remind you of your love

NewsRaj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away