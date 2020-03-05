  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Raja Kumari calls AR Rahman her 'musical father'

Raja Kumari calls AR Rahman her 'musical father'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 18:56:36 IST

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari considers Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman her "musical father".

"He's my musical father. He gave me his keyboard to practice and he made me meet the flautist of his team, who plays the flute in all his music. From obsessing over him while growing up to having this experience where he'll sing you a melody and ask you to sing it like he did, it's all crazy," Raja Kumari said.

She also shared how she ended up becoming a pop star. "My guruji came from India to Los Angeles and lived with me to teach me dance for 10 years. I did a lot of shows and tie it up with charity. I exhausted all of my uncle's resources and was not able to raise enough money. I raised $80,000 -- which is a lot -- but needed $1.2 million. The stage was not enough, I wanted to be on Internet and, thus, everywhere. So, I thought if Justin Timberlake would just name-drop my cause, it would be fully funded. Thus, the switch to becoming a pop star (happened), so I could reach more people for my cause," Raja Kumari added.

The "The Wakhra Song" hitmaker shared her experiences On JioSaavn's podcast.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsEsha Gupta to make her digital debut

Esha Gupta to make her digital debut

NewsEvery Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

Every Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

NewsCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes "Senorita" kiss moment missed

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes "Senorita" kiss moment missed

NewsLady Gaga announces special London tour

Lady Gaga announces special London tour

NewsCoronaVirus Alert: Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been canceled because of the spreading Coronavirus

CoronaVirus Alert: Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been canceled because of the spreading Coronavirus

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal does Holika 'Dahan' of Iyer's phone

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal does Holika 'Dahan' of Iyer's phone

Movie ReviewOnward Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Onward Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsEsha Gupta to make her digital debut

Esha Gupta to make her digital debut

NewsEvery Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha

Every Woman should have one dream towards which she works leaving everything aside - Sonakshi Sinha