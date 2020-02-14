Raja Kumari drops her new song 'Bindis & Bangles'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 15:47:07 IST

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari is back with her new song, titled "Bindis & Bangles".

The track is an ode to the traditions of the past and the technologies of the future, all the while shining a spotlight on India's rich and unique culture.

"I'm so excited to share with you the new music video for 'Bindis and Bangles'. This song has been so important to me, and I hope you enjoy the visual world we created for it," Raja Kumari said.

In the video, Raja Kumari is portrayed as an ethereal apparition who glitches into reality and is perceived as a Goddess from another dimension.

"Bindis & Bangles" is co-written by Divine.

