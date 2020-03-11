Raja Kumari to host 'Internationally Known'

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Indian-American rapper-songwriter Raja Kumari will be hosting "Internationally Known", which highlights music videos from around the world.

The weekly music video series explores hip hop and hip hop-influenced music videos from around the world. It is a show of Revolt TV, an American music-oriented digital cable television network founded by Sean Combs.

Raja will be sharing her curated mix of the music videos and artists from India's hip hop scene, as well as "So Far: Raja Kumari" - a short documentary film produced by Sony.

"Being able to bring the sounds of India to the mainstream has been my dream since I can remember. I'm so honoured to team up with Revolt TV and 'Internationally Known' to bring some of the biggest music videos from the streets of India and the diaspora to the west and around the world. These are MCs who inspire me creatively and lyrically, and I'm excited to play their videos on television," said Raja.

"What we love about Raja outside of just being an amazing artist is that she's bridging the gap between Indian and western hip-hop. At Revolt TV, our mission is to provide a platform in the US for artists pushing the culture forward globally," shared Revolt TV in a statement.

Raja has also become the first female rapper to be signed with the label Mass Appeal India. Mass Appeal India launched in August 2019 as a partnership between Mass Appeal, Nas' urban culture-focused entertainment company and Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group, and is dedicated to amplifying India's burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.

Her first release single through Mass Appeal India will be "NRI", which will be released in April, followed by an EP. Raja will also drop "Goddess", a new track collaboration with band Krewella and DJ duo NERVO on Sunday.

