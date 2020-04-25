Rajeev Khandelwal's special ode to his father

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says his role in his debut play "Court Martial" is an ode to his father.

"Growing up in an army family, I've always seen my father and brother proudly don their uniforms and it's no news to people that I also had aspirations to join the army," Rajeev said.

"In my career, I've played characters in uniforms before and I decided to keep this one of Capt. Bikash Roy. My role in 'Court Martial' I'd like to believe is an ode to my father," he added.

The Zee Theatre teleplay "Court Martial" follows the unusual trial of a junior-ranked armyman convicted of murdering his senior officer. Rajeev plays the role of Bikash Roy, an extremely sharp defence lawyer who goes deep into the shocking truth behind the assault.

Written by Swadesh Deepak, the play also stars Govind Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saksham Dayma and Swapnil Kotiwar.

--IANS

sug/vnc