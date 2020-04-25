  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rajeev Khandelwal's special ode to his father

Rajeev Khandelwal's special ode to his father

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 20:51:03 IST

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says his role in his debut play "Court Martial" is an ode to his father.

"Growing up in an army family, I've always seen my father and brother proudly don their uniforms and it's no news to people that I also had aspirations to join the army," Rajeev said.

"In my career, I've played characters in uniforms before and I decided to keep this one of Capt. Bikash Roy. My role in 'Court Martial' I'd like to believe is an ode to my father," he added.

The Zee Theatre teleplay "Court Martial" follows the unusual trial of a junior-ranked armyman convicted of murdering his senior officer. Rajeev plays the role of Bikash Roy, an extremely sharp defence lawyer who goes deep into the shocking truth behind the assault.

Written by Swadesh Deepak, the play also stars Govind Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saksham Dayma and Swapnil Kotiwar.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsIs this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

Is this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

NewsDid The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

Did The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

NewsMiley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a coffee date amid Covid-19 scare

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a coffee date amid Covid-19 scare

NewsDwayne Johnson sends congratulatory message to Triple H

Dwayne Johnson sends congratulatory message to Triple H

NewsBhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon shares throwback picture as young bride

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Saumya Tandon shares throwback picture as young bride

NewsBaarish season 2 poster: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's destiny take a new turn

Baarish season 2 poster: Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's destiny take a new turn

NewsIs this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

Is this making Sunil Lahri the new heart throb?

NewsDid The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

Did The Kapil Sharma Show predict this?

NewsMiley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a coffee date amid Covid-19 scare

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson step out for a coffee date amid Covid-19 scare