Rajeshwari Sachdev: I take up many challenges

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev says she likes to take up many challenges and get out of her comfort zone, despite having anxieties.

"I am exquisite. Not to say I am fragile or unbreakable, but I have a quality to let things pass and I believe that everything turns out well. So I take up many challenges and get out of my comfort zone. I have my anxieties but I know I am persevering enough to sail through. So every moment of my life is a celebration for all that I achieve each day as a woman in all aspects of my life," said Rajeshwari, who is seen in Zee Theatre's teleplay "Double Game".

Ahead of International Women's Day, Zee Theatre talents opened up about the importance of telling hidden stories of strength in womanhood.

Actress Himani Shivpuri, from the teleplay "Hamidabai Ki Kothi", said: "I am a winner because coming from a small town in Dehradun, I chose the profession of theatre, which was unthinkable in those days. Its been a wonderful journey - theatre, television."

"My husband had died when I reached Mumbai but I survived and brought up my son. It is important to celebrate yourself because I think each person is unique in themselves and we should appreciate what we are, how different we are from other people and appreciate others as well. Normally, we only appreciate the other people and we admire how beautiful someone is or how successful someone is but I feel that this is the time to celebrate yourself and look at all that you have achieved, enjoy life and live every moment beautifully. How I'd like to celebrate my story is by continuing to be what I am, continuing to be myself," she added.

