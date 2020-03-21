Rajinikanth urges all to observe Janata Curfew

Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday urged citizens to stay indoors on March 22 and follow 'Janata Curfew', as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the a tweet and video posted on social media, Rajinikanth said India is preparing to prevent the crucial Stage 3 community transmission of coronavirus across the country.

"Right now, India is in the second stage of battling the coronavirus and we can't let it go to the next level. If we can prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in public spaces for 12 to 14 hours, that itself is enough to stop it from progressing to the third stage."

"Italy tried implementing similar nationwide curfew to prevent Stage 3, but due to lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic," he wrote, adding: "We don't want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata curfew by strictly staying indoors and practicing social distancing."

Rajinikanth also asked people to appreciate the selfless service of the medical personnel by participating in the nationwide appreciation applause and prayers at 5 pm on Sunday.

"Let's praise them, pray for them and their families and support them wholeheartedly by cooperating with the government's request," he said.

Recently, Rajinikanth praised the efforts of Tamil Nadu government to contain COVID-19. However, he also suggested that the government announce financial assistance to the needy to help them overcome the situation. "We have to appreciate the precautionary steps being taken by the Tamil Nadu government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As people, we all too should join hands with the government to help prevent the spread of the virus," he wrote.

The actor-politician's new film "Annatthe" has been put on hold, following the shutdown of all film and TV production in India. His television debut on "Into The Wild With Bear Grylls" will however air as scheduled on Monday on Discovery India.

--IANS

rsn/vnc