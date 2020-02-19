Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in an upcoming crazy comedy

The super hit Jodi of Bareily Ki Barfi is back in a crazy comedy in a Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming flick. While the good news is we will also witness Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia in this film.

The makers shared the news and captioned, “#DineshVijan is ready to tickle your funny bones in our next! The shoot for this laughter riot begins next month, in Delhi. @rajkummar_rao @kritisanon #DimpleKapadia #PareshRawal #AbhishekJain”

The film cast include Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia.The shoot for this upcoming film will begin next month in Delhi.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is busy with his another upcoming film Chhalaang while Kriti Sanon is busy with her upcoming film Mimi.The film is directed by Abhishek Jain. The title is yet to be finalized.

