Rajniesh Duggall
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 15:00:04 IST

Rajniesh Duggall is all set to make his Web debut with a Paranormal Thriller - The Ghost Thesis. The series is a Gemplex Original and will be directed by Debutante Director Sourav Neal. Incidentally, the actor made his debut on the big screen in a similar genre with Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 a decade ago.

In just a few months of its launch, Gemplex has showcased an array of genres in their originals. The Ghost Thesis will be their first original paranormal thriller. Rajniesh will be paired opposite - Rutupanna Aishwarya of "Virgin Bhaskar" Fame (Alt Original - Zee 5). Post the success of Vikram Bhatt’s Maya 2, Leena Jumani will be seen playing a pivotal role in The Ghost Thesis.

Shishir Sharma, Madhura Naik (TV actress and Singer), Shahran Singh, Lavin R Gothi (TV and Web Actor) would also be seen playing crucial roles in the series.

Ask Rajniesh, on why he chose The Ghost Thesis for his web debut and he shares, “Web or the digital platform is the future along with cinema and television. I’m excited to venture into the web space with this paranormal thriller.

The Ghost Thesis is very intelligently woven around a thesis and revolves around a professor and his prodigy. I’m glad that Gemplex chose me to be the face of this series. And it’s great to see debutante director Sourav Neal being given wings by Gemplex. This is definitely gonna be a biggie!!”

The Ghost Thesis will be shot in Western parts of Gujarat and will release as an 8 Episode series. The series is currently on floors and is estimated to release Summer 2020.

