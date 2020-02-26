Rakul Preet's brother Aman to make Bollywood debut with 'Ram Rajya'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Feb 2020 14:21:04 IST

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film "Ram Rajya".

"Ram Rajya" also stars Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani and Mushtaq Khan.

"I wanted to trace back the era, where justice was always served and there was no place for greed, selfishness or religious misunderstanding. The film talks about the similar set up that even showcases the loopholes in the governing body," Producer Prabir Sinha said.

The movie traces the era where Shri Ram, the king of Ayodhya, ran a country that did not discriminate between the rich and poor. The title of the film portrays the ideal society where people belonging to any caste can live together without any discrimination.

The film is directed by Nitesh Rai and produced by Sinha under the banner of Li Helios Films.

