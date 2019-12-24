Ram Kapoor: 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' an against-all-odds kind of project

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 16:59:05 IST

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor Ram Kapoor says the upcoming film "Bahut Hua Sammaan" is an against-all-odds kind of a project, which he loved being a part of.

"'Bahut Hua Sammaan' was a lovely experience. It's an against-all-odds kind of a project which I loved being a part of because such projects end up being really satisfying to work on. I can't wait to see the final product because I haven't seen anything yet," said Ram.

Revolving around the lives of two engineering students, "Bahut Hua Sammaan" is a hilarious depiction of two students and their quick con jobs at their college. The film was shot across Varanasi and Mumbai.

The film is written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma and directed by Ashish R. Shukla, and is also features dancer-choreographer-actor Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Sanjay Mishra and Flora Saini.

"We have tried to be as fresh and relevant as possible to the pop culture today. The film will be a sharp comic satire with a great soundtrack. We have taken some of the hidden gems from the rich catalog of Saregama and tried to experiment with the same. I am really looking forward to seeing how audiences react to our labor of love," said Shukla.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP Films and TV at Saregama, added: "'Bahut Hua Sammaan' is a zany comedy, and with a stellar cast on hand, with the reins of direction in the capable hands of Ashish, I am betting we will have a cracker of a film in our hand."

"Bahut Hua Sammaan" is a Yoodlee Films project.

