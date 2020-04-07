Guess who could be your Ram & Sita?

Well, one wouldn’t be happy about the current times. However, there are events that act as blessings in disguise. The National / Global lockdown due to the corona virus covid 19 pandemic is proving this true; at least for a select few, if I may say so. Remember Doordarshan? Remember Ramayana & Mahabharata? The world’s most watched serial of all times the Ramayan that was telecast during 1987-88 on National Television is back (on Doordarshan twice a day). It has brought all the nostalgia back. I guess it is one serial that has made the actors almost synonymous with the characters they played.

The great historical mythological drama created, produced & directed by Ramanand Sagar starred Arun Govil (as Shri Ram), Deepika Chikhalia (as Mata Sita), Sunil Lahri (as Lakshman), Arvind Trivedi (as Ravan), Dara Singh (as Hanuman) amongst other great artists. The soothing music for the epic was composed by Ravinder Jain.

Though the makers did come up with a follow-up and a remake; guess which of the contemporary artists could be part of the epic. Let’s see how our contemporary actors match up to our expectation of the young viewers who would probably want to see their favourite actors playing the most popular characters. Any guesses?

Arun Govil who played the role of Ram in Ramayan.

Sidharth Shukla, Nakuul Mehta and Parth Samthaan who can play Ram? Comment below

Deepika Chikhalia who played the role of Sita

Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and Rashami Desai who can play the role of Sita?

Sunil Lahri who played the role of Laxman

Shivin Narang, Vijayendra Kumera and Pearl V Puri who can play Laxman?

Arvind Trivedi who played the role of Raavan

Karanvir Bohra, Paras Chhabra and Mohit Raina who can play Raavan?