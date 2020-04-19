  1. Home
Ramayan's 'Ravan' Arvind Trivedi joins Twitter, gets warm welcome

19 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who is best known for his role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan", has joined Twitter. His debut on the microblogging site comes after his fomer "Ramayan" co-stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhila made their Twitter accounts.

The actors are back in limelight after Doordarshan started the re-run of the mythological show amid the coronavirus lockdown.

With Arvind's Twitter debut, fans got excited and showered him with love and praises. They even started trending #RavanonTwitter.

"Due to my kids and because of your unconditional love, I have joined Twitter. This is my original ID. Whoever retweets my tweet with #RaavanOnTwitter on April 18, I will follow them without second thoughts. Jai Shri Ram. Om Namah Shivaay," Arvind tweeted.

Apart from thanking fans for their love, Arvind also urged people to stay at home.

