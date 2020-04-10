Ramayan's Sugriva Shyam Sundar Kalani passes away

Shyam Sundar, who plays Sugriva in Ramayana, died yesterday. Ramanan Sagar's Ramayan resumed on Doordarshan and many people remembered their era. Meanwhile, bad news has come. Actor Shyam Sundar, who played Sugriva, is no longer in this world. Arun Govil, who played Rama in the Ramayana, is deeply saddened by his death and has paid tribute to his co-actor.

Reportedly, he was suffering from cancer and breathed his last on April 6 in Kalka. Take a look at his post below: Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri who played Ram and Laxman posted a heartfelt note for Shaym Sundar Kalani on Twitter

Take a look at the posts below:

Arun Govil took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Sad to know about demise of Mr. Shyam Sundar who played the role of Sugreev in Ramanand Sagar's''Ramayan ``... A very fine person and a gentleman. May his soul rest in peace."

Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman shared a heartfelt note for Shaym Sundar Kalani on Twitter. He wrote, "Very sad and sorry to hear sudden demise of our colleague Mr Shyam Kalani who played role of sugriv and Bali with us in Ramayan God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to face irrecoverable loss.... RIP"