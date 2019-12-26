After playing Freddie Mercury last year, Rami Malek is all set for a great professional year in 2020 with a great role in the iconic Bond franchise. Malek will play the next James Bond villain in the upcoming Bond film ‘No Time To Die,’ which will see Daniel Craig return as the titular character.

The actor, who won his maiden best actor Oscar for his role in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ last year, has revealed the music icon Freddie Mercury guided him in finding his Bond antagonist.

During an interview with Empire, Malek said that the role of the Bond villain - Safin, was partly inspired by the singer.

"If I went in there and tried to make a carbon copy of someone, what joy or fun would that be for anybody? I guess that may be a lesson I learned from Mr. Mercury. If it’s not original, then why bother? I’ve pocketed some things from some of my favorites" Malek told the magazine.

"But I tried to every day imbue this character with something I thought made sense for the character, but might also at the same time be shocking and unnerving," he added further.

Malek also said he spent a lot of time with dialogue coach William Conacher on the film, to develop a distinctive voice for his villainous character. "I wanted to create something that we couldn't quite peg from any particular part of the world," he said.

No Time to Die, the 25th Bond film is directed by Carrie Joji Fukunaga and is scheduled to release in April, 2020.