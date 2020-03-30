Rana Daggubati advises fans to stay at home

Hyderabad, March 30 (IANS) Telugu star Rana Daggubati has advised his fans to stay at home. Given the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the National award-winner star has urged people to follow precautions and stay at home during the lockdown.

He took to Instagram account to post his message.

"Waiting to run, out? Now is NOT the time!! #StayHomeStaySafe," the "Baahubali" wrotr. He posted this along with a picture of his brightly coloured pair of Jordan shoes.

A week ago Rana had posted a message on social media with a video welcoming the lockdown. "Go out ONLY & Only if it's absolute important. Let's act with responsibility and do our bit to support the government in all the way. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy," he wrote.

Suresh Productions, the prestigious production house owned by his father Daggubati Suresh Babu, with key members including Rana and his uncle, actor Venkatesh Daggubati, recently donated Rs 1 crore to film and health department workers. The press note said: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several lower-income groups in the industry are struggling to meet their daily needs. Shoots of all the films have to come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. Theatres also are shut down in the lockdown period."

While trying to manage fitness indoors, Rana also has regular video calls with his friends from the film industry. He recently had a video chat with his friends Trisha and Allu Arjun.

On the work front, Rana has completed the shoot of his multilingual next film, to be released as "Haathi Mere Saathi" in Hindi, "Kaadan" in Tamil, and "Aranya" in Telugu. The film is directed by Prabhu Solomon, and is the sequel to the Tamil film "Kumki". First scheduled for release on April 2, the film has now been postponed indefinitely due to the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS

rsn/vnc