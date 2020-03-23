Rana Daggubati wants people to read more during COVID-19 lockdown

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 20:46:11 IST

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati feels it is important for the generation to know about the past in order to build a future.

With people staying indoors amid the global coronavirus outbreak, Rana has made the content in ACK (Amar Chitra Katha) and Tinkle apps available for free for a month. He feels it will help people stay busy while they are under lockdown. The actor is a partner at ACK.

"Given the current scenario, I think it's best to be home clean and safe. But the problem is that we are a generation that's used to being engaged in so many things. So at ACK (Amar Chitra Katha), we decided to let out our online subscriptions open this month so children and adults have access to all of the amazing ACK and Tinkle titles," said Rana.

"They can choose to read right through. They are the stories of our land... And when reading was popular culture this is where most of us learnt about our country, our Gods, kings and culture that made us in the most fun illustrations and stories. And I think it's important for the generation to know our past and build a future," he added.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the actor said: " We're probably seeing something like this for the first time. So it's important to be extremely cautious and hygienic at all times and enjoy the time and peace by yourself. And not panic."

