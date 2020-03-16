Ranbir giving a peck on Alia's cheek, picture goes viral

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Mar 2020 16:45:06 IST

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) A picture of actor Ranbir Kapoor giving a sweet kiss to actress Alia Bhatt, who just turned 27, has gone viral on social media.

In the photo, Ranbir can be seen giving a peck on Alia's cheek. In the background, Arjun Kapoor can be seen holding Malaika close.

According to celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani the picture was shared by philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla.

"#natashapoonawalla posted this picture of #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #malaikaarora and #arjunkapoor and mentioned New York," Bhayani captioned the image.

On the acting front, Alia and Ranbir will next be seen in "Brahmastra". The fantasy trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

