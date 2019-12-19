The two-and-a-half minute musical features Ranbir and Alia portraying their fun, happiness coupled with quirky expressions lived through a magical journey in a dream.

The visual opens to a bored and dull Ranbir and Alia sitting on a bench. As they move from one colorful and lively location to another, the video captures the variety of moods portrayed by India’s favorite actors and the diversity of flavors by LAY’S that are mapped to spread smiles to the busy, mundane lives.

The Smile Deke Dekho musical is special as it brings together India’s biggest youth icons Ranbir and Alia grooving together on the tunes of the Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, a combination never seen before. The musical is curated to give everyone an opportunity to cherish, celebrate, groove and dance to the lightheartedness of life. We are hoping to have India dancing to the musical as they welcome 2020.”

Sharing her excitement on the musical, Alia Bhatt said, “Being a youth-oriented brand, LAY’S is all about bright colours, smiles and fun with friends. Smile Deke Dekho brings out the liveliest and chirpiest versions of ourselves, reiterating that it’s important to break away from the monotonous life and indulge in the joyfulness of it. Personally, I love the lyrics of the song and the hook step and cannot wait to see the reaction of the audience.”

Commenting on the launch of musical, Ranbir Kapoor said, “There are some songs that you naturally groove to, effortlessly and seamlessly. Smile Deke Dekho is one such song that has the power to lighten up a bad mood and liven up a boring day.

We had a great time shooting for the musical, dancing and jiving to it and am absolutely sure that all our audience will love to shake a leg to it as well.”