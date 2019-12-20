  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 20 Dec 2019 12:05:25 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are going to be the fresh Jodi. They are coming together for an untitled film. Luv Ranjan who has directed by hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the most recent upcoming release ‘Jai Mummy Di’ with Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall.

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be so excited to see them on-screen together for the very first time.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor is seen enjoying Vada Pav

Luv Films tweeted, “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.”

The title of the film is not decided yet. But we are super excited to see this fresh pair on-screen. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to release on 26th March 2021.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ with Varun Dhawan, while Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for ‘Brahmastra’ with ladylove Alia Bhatt.

Check out the tweet below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

Luv Films Twitter post

Shraddha Kapoor confirmed the news and captioned, "Super excited for this!

Related Topics

NewsHappy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

NewsKriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

NewsTelugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

NewsCheck out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

Check out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

NewsRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving together

NewsKaran Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Fashion & LifestyleTiger Shroff follows this ideology

Tiger Shroff follows this ideology