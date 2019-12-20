  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ranbir, Shraddha to star in Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir, Shraddha to star in Luv Ranjan's next

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Dec 2019 12:54:08 IST

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been roped in for filmmaker Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled next directorial.

The film, which also be produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films, will hit the big screens on March 16, 2021.

Talking about the movie, Garg said: "We are excited to present Luv's film with Ranbir & Shraddha's fresh pairing and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film."

Luv Films has earlier delivered hit films such as "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and "De De Pyaar De".

With this Ranbir-Shraddha starrer Luv will be returning to the directors chair after the success of "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" in 2018.

Meanwhile the production house is gearing up to release "Jai Mummy Di", "Chhalaang" and "Malang" in 2020.

--IANS

dc/adr/

NewsHappy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

NewsKriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

NewsTelugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

NewsCheck out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

Check out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

NewsRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving together

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving together

NewsKaran Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Fashion & LifestyleTiger Shroff follows this ideology

Tiger Shroff follows this ideology