Randeep Hooda injured on the set of 'Radhe'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 17:57:57 IST

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Randeep Hooda has dislocated his knee on the sets of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe". The actor is currently recuperating.

Randeep took to Instagram to inform his fans about his condition. Posting a selfie, he wrote: "A selfie after a good run..trying to rehabilitate my dislocated knee that got busted on the sets of #radhe #saturdayselfie #action #movie #fitnessmotivation #fitness #health #healthylifestyle."

Fans responded to his post wishing him a speedy recovery.

One fan wrote: "Everything will heal, just give it sometime."

Another fan wrote: "It always feels like great achievement after such pain. It shows how much we take our body for granted and how much we appreciate now."

On a lighter note, instead of commenting on the actor's health, some fans took a closer look at the selfie posted by Hooda and started comparing him with "Interstellar" actor Matthew McConaughey. One fan even commented: "Good work in 'Interstellar'."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, "Radhe" stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The film is Salman's Eid release this year, and is scheduled to hit theatres on May 22.

