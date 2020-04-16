  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Rangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic

Rangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 16 Apr 2020 17:00:12 IST

Rangrasiya is television drama series that aired on Colors TV from 30 December 2013 to 19 September 2014. It starred Ashish Sharma and Sanaya Irani as Major Rudra Pratap Ranawat and Parvati.It was inspired by Shakespeare's Othello and the TV show Guns and Roses.

The show revovles around Parvati, (Sanaya Irani) a village woman, is set to marry Varun when Rudra (Ashish Sharma), a border security officer, kills him in a scuffle. He takes Parvati into custody but gets entangled in a troubled relationship with her.

Also Read: Recollect 'Balika Vadhu' serial songs and memories

We have a list of songs from the serial Rangrasiya which will make you nostalgic. Check out the songs below:

Rang Rasiya title song

Rangrasiya all songs

Related Topics

FeatureHappy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn wishes fans on Baisakhi

FeatureShashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Vijayendra Kumeria and others recommend comedy films during a quarantine

Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani, Vijayendra Kumeria and others recommend comedy films during a quarantine

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

FeatureIconic Indian Ads from the 90s will make you nostalgic

Iconic Indian Ads from the 90s will make you nostalgic

FeatureBanoo Main Teri Dulhann serial songs

Banoo Main Teri Dulhann serial songs

FeaturePassionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Fashion & LifestyleJacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

Jacqueline Fernandez shows us how Yoga, with inversions is the best pick for quarantine

FeatureRangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic

Rangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic