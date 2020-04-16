Rangrasiya serial songs which will make you nostagic

Rangrasiya is television drama series that aired on Colors TV from 30 December 2013 to 19 September 2014. It starred Ashish Sharma and Sanaya Irani as Major Rudra Pratap Ranawat and Parvati.It was inspired by Shakespeare's Othello and the TV show Guns and Roses.

The show revovles around Parvati, (Sanaya Irani) a village woman, is set to marry Varun when Rudra (Ashish Sharma), a border security officer, kills him in a scuffle. He takes Parvati into custody but gets entangled in a troubled relationship with her.

Also Read: Recollect 'Balika Vadhu' serial songs and memories

We have a list of songs from the serial Rangrasiya which will make you nostalgic. Check out the songs below:

Rang Rasiya title song

Rangrasiya all songs