Rannvijay Singha has fun time with daughter at kids' fest

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 15:31:59 IST

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Tannaz Irani, Barkha Sengupta and Mohammad Iqbal Khan, among others were spotted having a fun time with their children at Nickelodeon Windmill Festival in Mumbai.

The festival aimed at providing a wholesome experience for toddlers, pre-teens and parents. It took place on February 22 and February 23 at Mumbai's JioWorld Garden.

"The festival had a variety of activities for all age group kids from a dance workshop to live parade. I really had a good time with my daughter and she had a lot of fun. Such events can create some unforgettable moments and one should actively participate. I am looking forward to such festivals where I can spend some quality time with my family," Rannvijay, who attended the gala with daughter Kainaat, said.

The two-day event offered over 50 workshops that were specially curated and designed to cater to various age groups across interests like beat-boxing, robotics, Lego workshops, stop motion animation, aeronautics, karate and kick-boxing, storytelling, doodle art and many more.

Also, several images are doing the rounds on the Internet is one where Rannvijay strikes a merry pose with daughter and wife Prianka at the festival.

