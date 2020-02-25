Rannvijay Singha has fun time with daughter at kids' fest
Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Celebrities like Rannvijay Singha, Tannaz Irani, Barkha Sengupta and Mohammad Iqbal Khan, among others were spotted having a fun time with their children at Nickelodeon Windmill Festival in Mumbai.
The festival aimed at providing a wholesome experience for toddlers, pre-teens and parents. It took place on February 22 and February 23 at Mumbai's JioWorld Garden.
"The festival had a variety of activities for all age group kids from a dance workshop to live parade. I really had a good time with my daughter and she had a lot of fun. Such events can create some unforgettable moments and one should actively participate. I am looking forward to such festivals where I can spend some quality time with my family," Rannvijay, who attended the gala with daughter Kainaat, said.
The two-day event offered over 50 workshops that were specially curated and designed to cater to various age groups across interests like beat-boxing, robotics, Lego workshops, stop motion animation, aeronautics, karate and kick-boxing, storytelling, doodle art and many more.
Also, several images are doing the rounds on the Internet is one where Rannvijay strikes a merry pose with daughter and wife Prianka at the festival.
--IANS
sim/vnc