  3. Ranveer Singh calls wife Deepika Padukone 'cheesy lover'

Ranveer Singh calls wife Deepika Padukone 'cheesy lover'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Apr 2020 11:43:02 IST

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Ranveer Singh called his actress-wife Deepika Padukone a "cheesy lover" as she made some "bade-bade" (big) pizzas for her actor husband.

Ranveer on Saturday took to his Instagram stories and shared a few glimpses of what's cooking in their kitchen.

In one video, Ranveer is heard saying: "Aaj toh main Deepika ke haath ke bade bade pizze khaunga (Today, I will have big pizzas made by Deepika)'.

In the next image, Deepika can be seen putting shredded cheese to the pizzas and Ranveer tagged it as: "She's a cheesy lover."

He then shared photographs of the pizzas made by the "Padmaavat" actress. One image, which seems to be a throwback picture of Deepika with well known Italian chef Paola Baccetti.

He said that Deepika is "classically trained".

This is not the first time Ranveer has shared details of what the couple have been upto amid lockdown.

The "Gully Boy" star had recently shared that Deepika prepared a Thai dishes and even baked a cake.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan''s cricket drama "83".

Deepika also has Shagun Batra''s next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.

--IANS

dc/rs/

