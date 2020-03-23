  1. Home
Ranveer Singh is proud of father-in-law Prakash Padukone

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 21:04:29 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday took a moment to applaud his father-in-law, badminton legend Prakash Padukone, who changed the scenario of Indian badminton by becoming the first person of this country to win the prestigious All England Open 40 years ago.

"40 years ago on this day, Prakash Padukone changed the fate of badminton forver. He won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in th annals of time...#legend...#proud," Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

He also shared a few pictures of Prakash Padukone from the championship.

At the age of 24, Prakash Padukone defeated two-time defending champion Liem Swie King of Indonesia 15-3, 15-10 at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 1980.

Earlier in the day, Prakash Padukone's daughter Deepika penned a heartfelt note for her father.

"Papa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!" Deepika wrote.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will be seen sharing screen space together in Kabir Khan's "'83".

--IANS

sim/vnc

