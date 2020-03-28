  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ranveer Singh's dance tribute to 4 dancing superstars of yesteryears

Ranveer Singh's dance tribute to 4 dancing superstars of yesteryears

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 15:51:58 IST

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh paid tribute to four of Bollywood's biggest dancing superstars -- Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Shammi Kapoor and Jeetendra -- in a performance at a recent award show.

"Ranveer was doing a high-octane retro act on the songs of the legend Kishore Kumar. He crafted a routine in which he wanted to salute these four dancing superstars who have given Indian cinema some of the biggest blockbuster songs that are still sung and danced on. He chose the biggest dance hits of these superstars and did a medley that blew everyone's mind!" a source said.

The source added that Ranveer's performance saw him dance his heart out on evergreen dance hits like "Naino mein Sapna", "O haseena zulfon wali", "Husn hai suhana" and "Disco dancer".

"He, therefore, dedicated his performance to the kings of dance hits Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Shammi Kapoor and Jeetendra. Ranveer loves these dancing superstars and it was an honour for him to perform on their iconic tracks to pay his tribute," the source said.

Ranveer will be soon seen in "83", about India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983. He plays Kapil Dev, who captained the underdog team that went on to become champions.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure