Ranveer Singh's message to US dance show's finalist V Unbeatable

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has given a shout-out to Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable, who are currently competing for the "America's Got Talent: The Champions" trophy.

V Unbeatable recently danced on the song "Tattad tattad" from Ranveer-starrer "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" on the stage of "America's Got Talent: The Champions".

Now Ranveer has a message for the crew. In a short video, he said some encouraging words to the dance crew: "I am very happy that V Unbeatable have made it to the finals of 'America's Got Talent'. This is unprecedented. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation."

"We are so proud of you. We love you for your dedication, commitment and honesty. Keep it going till the finals. Put in all your energy and perform with your hearts and bring it home. C'mon V Unbeatable," he concluded.

"V Unbeatable" were also finalists in the 14th season of "America's Got Talent".

--IANS

