Ranveer Singh shares his 'out of quarantine' look

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 13:49:15 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, however Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh is thinking ahead and shared his "out of quarantine" look.

On Monday, Ranveer shared a photograph of himself on Instagram, wherein he looked like a zombie and also carried dreadlocks.

He captioned the image: "Me coming out of quarantine".

The image currently has 1.4 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ranveer has been keeping his fans and followers entertained with his daily updates during quarantine times.

The actor recently shared a photograph of himself indulging in a whole jar of Nutella.

On the acting front, Ranveer will next be seen in "83", directed by Kabir Khan.

--IANS

dc/vnc

