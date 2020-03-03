  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ranveer Singh very easy guy to work: '83' co-actor Saqib Saleem

Ranveer Singh very easy guy to work: '83' co-actor Saqib Saleem

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 14:09:26 IST

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem, who will next be seen onscreen in "83", can't stop gushing about the film's superstar hero Ranveer Singh.

Kabir Khan's "83" is about India's first-ever World Cup victory of 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who captained India, while Saqib essays Mohinder Amarnath, vice-captain of the underdog team that went on to become world champions that year. Amarnath, who was popularly known as Jimmy to teammates, was a close friend of Kapil. Asked how his equation with Ranveer was while playing the real-life buddy cricketers, Saqib said: "Ranveer is such an easy guy that we didn't have to work on it. It just came so naturally because he is just a loving and open guy. He comes to you with arms open to hug you all the time, so he is that warm guy. I don't think we had to work on that equation at all."

Saqib added: "He made it very easy. I have to give him credit where it is due that he is one of the nicest and most co-operative co-stars anybody can work with. He is not only a good actor but he makes sure that the other actor also gives his 200 per cent. He always used to discuss scenes with other actors. So, he is very much alive in every scene and it really helped me while working with him."

Saqib interacted extensively with Jimmy Amarnath while preparing for his role. "I used to irritate him a lot. I have had long chats with him. When we were training in Dharamshala for 10 days so, Jimmy sir was there for a week. I would have one-on-one interactions with him from six in the morning till whenever he wanted to sleep. I could ask him any and everything under the sun," the actor recalled, while interacting with the media after having a cricket chat session in the women's day week in Mumbai.

Apart from "83", Saqib is also working in Apoorva Lakhia's spy thriller web series "Raftaar" along with Shreya Pilgaonkar. "Right now, the show has not been announced, so we should wait for the official announcement. That ('Raftaar') is not the name of the series. It has a new title. We should wait for it," he said.

"83" also features Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi. Tahir Raj Bhasin is cast as Sunil Gavaskar while the film also features Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar in other important roles.

The film is jointly produced by Kabir Khan, Phantom Films, Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishnu Vardhan Induri, and co-distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

--IANS

iv/vnc

NewsTaylor Swift named global recording artist of the year for the second time

Taylor Swift named global recording artist of the year for the second time

NewsArjan Bajwa goes lean for 'State of Seige 26/11'

Arjan Bajwa goes lean for 'State of Seige 26/11'

News"We all look forward to watching it together tonight", Sanjay Mishra on Shah Rukh Khan

"We all look forward to watching it together tonight", Sanjay Mishra on Shah Rukh Khan

NewsAkshay Kumar is a big fan of this actress

Akshay Kumar is a big fan of this actress

NewsWaluscha De Sousa shoots for her upcoming action packed web series

Waluscha De Sousa shoots for her upcoming action packed web series

NewsDisha Patani to feature in 'Ek Villian' sequel

Disha Patani to feature in 'Ek Villian' sequel

NewsChristopher Convery to work alongside Katie Holmes, in the summer horror offering 'Brahms The Boy 2'

Christopher Convery to work alongside Katie Holmes, in the summer horror offering 'Brahms The Boy 2'

NewsRajkumar Hirani bonds with top Bollywood stars for Gandhi video

Rajkumar Hirani bonds with top Bollywood stars for Gandhi video

Fashion & LifestyleMiley Cyrus pays tribute to famous artist Henri Matisse with her new tattoo

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to famous artist Henri Matisse with her new tattoo