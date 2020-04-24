Rapper Fred the Godson dies of COVID-19 at 35

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 16:45:13 IST

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Rapper Frederick Thomas, known by his stage name Fred the Godson, has died from coronavirus-related complications. He was 35.

His death was confirmed by his friend, DJ Self, reports deadline.com.

On April 6, the The Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis through a social media post, sharing a picture of himself on a ventilator in the hospital.

He had asthma and had impaired kidney function as a complication of COVID-19. In the picture, he held up a closed fist, writing on Instagram, "I'm in here with this (COVID) 19 sh–! Please keep me in y'all prayers!!!"

According to variety.com, his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, had told Brooklyn's News 12 on April 8 that Thomas was showing signs of improvement and no longer needed "100%" support from a ventilator. However, a representative for Thomas confirmed to Complex that he died on Thursday.

After the news of his demise, condolences poured in online from his friends. DJ Self wrote that he "was loved … never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic. Sleep Well my brother".

His collaborator Jaquae wrote, "Sleep in peace my brother…. You'll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I'm lost right now."

--IANS

sug/vnc

