  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rapper Scarface on living with coronavirus

Rapper Scarface on living with coronavirus

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 12:50:57 IST

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Rapper Scarface has opened up about living with the novel coronavirus, saying he is "scared to death".

In an interview with rapper Ludacris on Instagram Live, Scarface gave an emotional account of his time in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus, reports variety.com.

"I'm scared to death," said Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan.

Earlier this week, Scarface revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Houston native has been quarantined for three weeks in his house with no physical contact outside. He first experienced symptoms like a lack of taste and smell.

"I ain't never felt like this… vulnerable," he said, adding: "For the first time in my life, I feel like I was not in control of what was about to happen."

Scarface emphasised on the need for all to stay isolated. "Don't do it," he cautioned to the young people who want to socialise.

"I know we feel invincible at times," he said.

Talking about his experience, Scarface said: "If God was trying to get my attention, he now has my undivided attention."

To pass the time, Scarface said he was watching "All-American" on Netflix and catching up with friends, family and peers like Ice-T and Ice Cube.

Ludacris asked a range of questions about daily life to which Scarface hesitated to answer. He assured anyone watching that he had barely left his bedroom never mind allowing any outside people or products into his home.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

FeatureCOVID-19 Lockdown: 5 web series that'll make you get inspired by the Indian Army

COVID-19 Lockdown: 5 web series that'll make you get inspired by the Indian Army

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder