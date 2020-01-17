  1. Home
Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 10:29:30 IST

On the second day of the task, it is Sidharth, Asim, Paras and Rashami’s turn to meet their family members. As the task progresses, the last one standing on the podium is Rashami waiting to meet her ‘temptation’,

Soon, as the doorbell rings, Rashami’s niece and nephew Bhavya and Swastik enter the house. Rashami, too, gives up her captaincy and hugs them tightly. Tears stream down her face as she gets emotional after meeting them. The housemates too are very happy to meet the kids. They motivate Rashami and ask her to stay strong and not cry.

Bhavya and Swastik also act as peacemakersn Rashami and Sidharth. They ask her to make amends with him and go back to being friends. The two then ask them to shake hands and call it a truce betwee.

Will Rashami and Sidharth’s renewed friendship hold?

 

