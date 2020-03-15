Rashami Desai: 'Bigg Boss 13' has made me a stronger person

By Simran Sethi

Mumabi, March 15 (IANS) From ugly spats with housemate Sidharth Shukla to confessing love for beau Arhaan Khan -- and then getting to know about his marriage, child and former wife -- actress Rashami Desai's stint in "Bigg Boss 13 wouldn't seem like a smooth one. Yet Rashami is elated. For one, the show has made her a household name. Also, the "Uttaran" fame actress says surviving the "Bigg Boss" house has made her a stronger person.

"I was the contestant who faced the most difficult time inside the house. My personal life was entirely out there. It was not easy for me to handle such a situation but at the end I did, and that too with confidence. The show taught me a lot. The show changed my perspective towards things. I am a stronger person now. I have started taking things in a positive manner. My patience level has increased. It was a different world. No doubt, I faced many hard days there but made beautiful memories too," Rashami said in an interview to IANS.

Is she still in touch with any of her "Bigg Boss 13" housemates -- especially Sidharth? Rashami laughed and said: "I have not met Sidharth yet. I met (runner-up) Asim Riaz after the finale and spent some quality time with him. I am happy for him, he is doing well. I met a couple of other contestants, too. I hope to meet all of them soon."

On the professional front, Rashami has just bagged the popular fantasy show "Naagin 4". She seems very happy to be part of such a popular franchise as "Naagin".

"I consider myself lucky to get an important role in 'Naagin 4'. It's a different character for me. I am quite excited to explore supernatural space," Rashami added, about entering the Colors show, while speaking on the sidelines of Ample Missiion and Aneel Murarka's fashion show 'Sindoor Khela'.

