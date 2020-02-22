Rashami Desai looks drops dead gorgeous in a black saree

Rashami Desai is an Indian television actress known for portraying Tapasya in Uttaran and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye.

In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 emerging as a finalist. She has stolen fan's hearts with her behavior and attitude in the big boss house. Specially fights with co-actor and friend Sidharth Shukla who made her popular on the show.

Rashami Desai recently wore a black saree in which she is slaying in black saree.